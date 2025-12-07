Gaurav Taneja offers to fly free for IndiGo amidst airline’s FDTL crisis

Aviation​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ safety has become a hotter topic nationwide because of the announcement that Gaurav Taneja is ready to operate a free flight for IndiGo in case the airline follows the revised guidelines. In a public post, he made it clear that he would be a volunteer only if the new fatigue-control regulations were strictly observed, with safety as his primary concern, at a time when thousands of people have been affected by the cancellation of IndiGo flights. Former commercial pilot and YouTuber Gaurav Taneja has offered to fly for free for IndiGo as the airline suffers from severe operational disruptions caused by the recently introduced Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). Gaurav Taneja puts his own safety in front of everyone and says that he will fly for free for IndiGo only if the airline strictly follows the new fatigue management norms.

IndiGo​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ turbulence raises questions about FDTL compliance

The management mess of the flight took place shortly after the imposition of more stringent FDTL regulations that were aimed at fighting pilot fatigue by cutting down night duty hours and requiring longer rest periods. Due to changes in rules, it revealed the airline's scheduling weaknesses, which led to a chain of flight cancellations, passengers lining up at airports to check in, and many being inconvenienced. Investigating and supervising the situation, the authorities that regulate the air transport sector, e.g. the DGCA, have reacted to the issue of staff shortages and airlines' lack of readiness with a flurry of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌activities.