"Do Not Fly IndiGo," says Lauren Gottlieb as nationwide flight chaos sparks outrage

Recent flight cancellations by IndiGo Airlines all over India has resulted in a large backlash against the airline due to the comments made by Lauren Gottlieb. She is an actress and dancer who was stranded at Mumbai Airport after being informed her flight to Dubai was cancelled. As she was walking out of the terminal, she told reporters not to "fly IndiGo", which has led to significant media attention about the problems that IndiGo is facing. This has occurred when the airline is experiencing one of its greatest operational failures in many years due to wide-scale disruptions that have resulted in long wait times at crowded terminals and an increase in passenger complaints. Numerous airline cancellations have caused a national outcry and a negative perception of the airline.
Lauren Gottlieb’s viral warning amid widespread IndiGo flight chaos
Gottlieb described the "airport looks like the apocalypse" with hundreds of confused passengers trying to find out what is going on while hundreds of flights were delayed and/or cancelled. She reportedly stated she felt "trauma" as a result of witnessing the chaotic scene first-hand and recommends "do not fly THIS airline ESPECIALLY at this time." This statement quickly went viral and demonstrated what many flyers around India have experienced with regard to the ongoing escalated operations at IndiGo.
According to operational experts, the recent meltdown is due to the DGCA's new Flight Duty Time Limit Regulations, which require longer Rest Hours for pilots and restrict Night Flying. Additionally, it has been reported by Industry sources that IndiGo apparently had Difficulty implementing its new Crew Rostering System on time, resulting in a large number of Cancellations. This past week, roughly one thousand flights were cancelled, disrupting Services in several major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad.