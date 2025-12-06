"Do Not Fly IndiGo," says Lauren Gottlieb as nationwide flight chaos sparks outrage

Recent flight cancellations by IndiGo Airlines all over India has resulted in a large backlash against the airline due to the comments made by Lauren Gottlieb. She is an actress and dancer who was stranded at Mumbai Airport after being informed her flight to Dubai was cancelled. As she was walking out of the terminal, she told reporters not to "fly IndiGo", which has led to significant media attention about the problems that IndiGo is facing. This has occurred when the airline is experiencing one of its greatest operational failures in many years due to wide-scale disruptions that have resulted in long wait times at crowded terminals and an increase in passenger complaints. Numerous airline cancellations have caused a national outcry and a negative perception of the airline.

Lauren Gottlieb’s viral warning amid widespread IndiGo flight chaos

Gottlieb described the "airport looks like the apocalypse" with hundreds of confused passengers trying to find out what is going on while hundreds of flights were delayed and/or cancelled. She reportedly stated she felt "trauma" as a result of witnessing the chaotic scene first-hand and recommends "do not fly THIS airline ESPECIALLY at this time." This statement quickly went viral and demonstrated what many flyers around India have experienced with regard to the ongoing escalated operations at IndiGo.