Zakir Khan announces two-year break from touring to prioritise his health and long-term career

Comedian Zakir Khan recently opened up about his decision to take a break from touring his health and why he feels it is important to take some time off.

Zakir Khan takes two-year tour break for his health

Talking about his decision, Zakir, who appeared on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s show said, “Mujhe mera kaam bohat pyara hai aur main chahta hu jab main 75 ka hoon toh Javed Sahab ki tarah main bhi talks karun, show karu aur ye kaam agar mujhe 75 saal tak karna toh pichle 10 saalon mein main ne apni sehat kharab ki hai, mujhe usey theek karne ke liye mujhe agle 2 saal tak break lena padega.”

(I love my work very much, and I want to be able to do talks and shows like Javed Sahab when I am 75. If I want to continue doing this work until I am 75, I have damaged my health over the last 10 years, and to fix it, I will have to take a break for the next two years.)

He further opened up about his mental and emotional well-being, saying, “My mental health and emotional health is at its peak, which is why my physical health is not good.”