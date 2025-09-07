Zakir Khan takes break from live shows; confirms participation in Papa Yaar India tour

This Saturday, 38-year old stand-up comedian Zakir Khan announced in an Instagram story that he is taking a break from his extensive touring schedule due to health concerns. However, he is still hosting a limited number of shows in India later.
Titled "Health Update," the comedian's story said his tight schedule was impacting him. In fact, Zakir had been unwell for a year, but he kept going anyway. He explained that touring this much was taking a toll on his health due to lack of sleep multiple nights, early morning flights and lack of proper meal times. However, he still tried to please audiences by performing 2-3 times a day when he could.
“I’ve been touring for the last ten years. Though I’m extremely blessed to receive your love and affection, touring this extensively is not good and very healthy," he wrote.
But Zakir didn't stop working, because of how important he considered his work to be.
“I absolutely love being on stage, but I’ll have to take a break now. I don’t wish to do so but I was ignoring this for a year now. But now I feel, before it’s too late, I better take it (break) now.
“Hence, this time we will do an India tour in limited cities, I won’t be able to add more shows, and after doing this special record, I’ve been advised to go on a long break,” he added.
Zakir Khan said that he loves performing live but has decided to prioritise his health over a packed tour schedule. However, he assured his fans and admirers that he will conduct a limited number of shows during his upcoming India tour Papa Yaar.
Papa Yaar will kick-start from October 24 and will be held till January 11, next year. Zakir Khan will perform in various cities like Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Bhopal, Udaipur, Jodhpur and Mangalore.
