Zakir Khan takes break from live shows; confirms participation in Papa Yaar India tour

This Saturday, 38-year old stand-up comedian Zakir Khan announced in an Instagram story that he is taking a break from his extensive touring schedule due to health concerns. However, he is still hosting a limited number of shows in India later.

Zakir Khan is pausing live performances to focus on his health

Titled "Health Update," the comedian's story said his tight schedule was impacting him. In fact, Zakir had been unwell for a year, but he kept going anyway. He explained that touring this much was taking a toll on his health due to lack of sleep multiple nights, early morning flights and lack of proper meal times. However, he still tried to please audiences by performing 2-3 times a day when he could.

“I’ve been touring for the last ten years. Though I’m extremely blessed to receive your love and affection, touring this extensively is not good and very healthy," he wrote.

But Zakir didn't stop working, because of how important he considered his work to be.