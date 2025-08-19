Zakir Khan video calls his parents during sold-out Madison Square Garden show

Zakir Khan has surely made his parents proud after his historic stand-up comedy show at the iconic Madison Square Garden. The comedian made history as the first-ever stand-up artist to perform a Hindi show at the venue.

The 37-year-old performed in front of a remarkable 6000 audience members and added his parents on video call to show them the packed Madison Square Garden in the middle of his performance. While on video call, Zakir Khan told his father, “Papa, yeh aapse kuch kehna chahte hain”, as he pointed the phone towards the enthusiastic crowd. His parents greeted the crowd with a humble “namaste” and waved hands as the crowd cheered on.

Zakir Khan performed in front of a packed Madison Square Garden

The comedian from Indore struggled to find words to describe his experience. Zakir Khan shared, “To entertain 6,000 people in Hindi at Madison Square Garden, it’s a feeling I can’t describe. This will always remain a special milestone.”