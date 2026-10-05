Janhvi Kapoor condemns sexually explicit deepfake video as bordering on sexual assault

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has strongly reacted to her sexually explicit deepfake video doing rounds on the Internet.

Janhvi Kapoor condemns deepfake video as sexual assault

On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and penned a long note in which she criticised those who made the deepfake video. She lashed out at them for their lack of understanding on the concept of consent, and called the content bordering on sexual assault.

She wrote, “The criminal misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalised content without consent is deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault. Almost every woman in my industry has faced some version of this, and women everywhere are increasingly being subjected to it. Consent, choice and respect for a woman's body should be among the most basic notions of humanity. Yet somehow, they continue to be treated as complicated. They are not. It is surprising that it still seems too nuanced for some people to understand that even if a woman says yes five days in a row and no on the sixth, that no must be respected.”