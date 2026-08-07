Janhvi Kapoor and Sreeleela's romantic thriller in search of a male lead

The romantic movie, which has not been given a title yet, will centre around two women's romantic obsession with a single man. While the female leads are secure, the spot for the male lead is empty.

The hunt for a good actor who will fit the role is on and the producers must move fast if they want to begin their shooting as per schedule. According to available reports, the production team want to start filming around October-November this year, so time is running by fast.

Everything seems to be in place except the male lead. The movie will be reportedly directed by Indian filmmaker Umesh Bist who has previously directed Pagglait (2021), O Teri (2014) among other notable titles.