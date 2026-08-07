Janhvi Kapoor and Sreeleela's romantic thriller in search of a male lead

Janhvi Kapoor and Sreeleela are reportedly joining force for an untitled movie but the producers are yet to find the male lead. The movie is reportedly about a love-triangle where two girls are vying for the attention of one man.
Ektaa Kapoor and Guneet Monga Kapoor are producing a romantic thriller starring actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Sreeleela. However, the producers are actively looking for a male lead to complete the cast, according to reports.
The romantic movie, which has not been given a title yet, will centre around two women's romantic obsession with a single man. While the female leads are secure, the spot for the male lead is empty.
The hunt for a good actor who will fit the role is on and the producers must move fast if they want to begin their shooting as per schedule. According to available reports, the production team want to start filming around October-November this year, so time is running by fast.
Everything seems to be in place except the male lead. The movie will be reportedly directed by Indian filmmaker Umesh Bist who has previously directed Pagglait (2021), O Teri (2014) among other notable titles.
While the search for an actor is on, one of the female leads of the untitled movie, Janhvi Kapoor, is busy shooting for Lag Jaa Gale. The romantic action drama, set for a May 14, 2027 release, is being directed by Raj Mehta and also stars Tiger Shroff and Lakshya.
Sreeleela, known for her work across Tamil and Telugu cinema, is preparing for her big Bollywood debut and filming for a romantic musical drama alongside Kartik Aaryan. The untitled movie is being directed by Anurag Basu and has Pritam as the music composer.