'Periods not an excuse': Sreeleela's recent comments spark backlash

Young actress Sreeleela has come under fire because of her comments regarding menstruation. The 24-year-old actress, who is also a doctor said that using periods as an excuse is wrong, during a recent public appearance.
Indian actress Sreeleela has invited the wrath of the netizens after her recent comments at a public event, considered to be done deaf by many. The young actress has a medical degree from Mumbai's DY Patil University.
While talking to the audience at Ustaad Bhagat Singh's success party, she said that if women want equality, they must not use physiological barriers as an excuse, and instead, push beyond the limitations.
"All of my songs, I can say, most of them at least have been appreciated. I have shot while I have been on my period, so that is not an excuse anywhere. When we want things in power, when we say we want things equally. I feel we have to push beyond physiological barriers. So psychological, physiological, all of this is not an excuse", the actress shared.
Quite naturally, her comments were not taken well online and many social media users expressed their discontent and disagreement with the actress. "I have had easy periods mostly, not v painful whereas my friends have terrible ones where they can’t move from the bed. It's different for everyone, just cause you can jump around doesn't mean someone else can too", one Reddit user wrote.
What most people harped on was that menstrual cramps or reaction to menstruation differs, causing varied experiences among women. Moreover, conditions like PCOS or endometriosis, can worsen symptoms. Hence, making a generalised statement, especially after having earned a medical degree, sends out the wrong message.
"Reading this while lying in bed with a hot water bag on the fourth day of my periods. I have already gone through ten pads today. So, yeah, she can shut the f up!", another comment on Reddit read. Another person wrote, "If physiological barrier is not an excuse, why can't she fly?".
Sreeleela is yet to address the public backlash following her comments that clearly did not sit well with most people.
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