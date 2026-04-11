'Periods not an excuse': Sreeleela's recent comments spark backlash

"All of my songs, I can say, most of them at least have been appreciated. I have shot while I have been on my period, so that is not an excuse anywhere. When we want things in power, when we say we want things equally. I feel we have to push beyond physiological barriers. So psychological, physiological, all of this is not an excuse", the actress shared.

Quite naturally, her comments were not taken well online and many social media users expressed their discontent and disagreement with the actress. "I have had easy periods mostly, not v painful whereas my friends have terrible ones where they can’t move from the bed. It's different for everyone, just cause you can jump around doesn't mean someone else can too", one Reddit user wrote.

What most people harped on was that menstrual cramps or reaction to menstruation differs, causing varied experiences among women. Moreover, conditions like PCOS or endometriosis, can worsen symptoms. Hence, making a generalised statement, especially after having earned a medical degree, sends out the wrong message.

"Reading this while lying in bed with a hot water bag on the fourth day of my periods. I have already gone through ten pads today. So, yeah, she can shut the f up!", another comment on Reddit read. Another person wrote, "If physiological barrier is not an excuse, why can't she fly?".

Sreeleela is yet to address the public backlash following her comments that clearly did not sit well with most people.