As Ram Charan–Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi hits the OTT, here’s what you need to know about the film

The Ram charan – Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi has been in the news – both good and controversial- since its release. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie had a theatrical release on June 4, 2026 and soon rose up the ladder to become one of the highest grossing Telugu movies this year. As Peddi starts streaming on OTT, here’s a quick look at what you may have missed about the movie and whether it’s truly worth your time.

What is Peddi all about?

The movie Peddi follows the life of the protagonist played by Ram Charan who is a fine athlete. He dreams of not only self –excelling but also elevating the status of his village through sports. Combining rural politics, romance, drama and sports action, the movie runs forward. Janhvi Kapoor essays the role of Achiyamma, Peddi’s love interest bringing a fresh breath of romance in the otherwise serious action sports drama. The cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, and Jagapathi Babu while the music is by none other than A.R Rahman.