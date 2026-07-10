As Ram Charan–Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi hits the OTT, here’s what you need to know about the film

The Ram charan – Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi has been in the news – both good and controversial- since its release. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie had a theatrical release on June 4, 2026 and soon rose up the ladder to become one of the highest grossing Telugu movies this year. As Peddi starts streaming on OTT, here’s a quick look at what you may have missed about the movie and whether it’s truly worth your time.
The movie Peddi follows the life of the protagonist played by Ram Charan who is a fine athlete. He dreams of not only self –excelling but also elevating the status of his village through sports. Combining rural politics, romance, drama and sports action, the movie runs forward. Janhvi Kapoor essays the role of Achiyamma, Peddi’s love interest bringing a fresh breath of romance in the otherwise serious action sports drama. The cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, and Jagapathi Babu while the music is by none other than A.R Rahman.
The Peddi controversy
Right after the movie’s release a huge social furore took over the internet regarding Janhvi Kapoor’s role and portrayal in it. A fraction of the audience opposed it saying that she was reduced to merely a vision of male gaze or woman objectification with no significant contribution to the film. This gave way to several comments from audiences and industry colleagues alike. In fact, the criticisms were so hard hitting that director Buchi Babu accepted it publicly and has released an edited and trimmed down version for the OTT.
Where can you watch Peddi on OTT?
Despite controversies, Peddi has had a successful theatre run earning over 400 crores worldwide. It has been appreciated for Ram Charan’s portrayal of Peddi where he underwent rigorous physical training, the emotional narrative, Rahman’s music and bringing sports to the spotlight. If you have missed it in theatres, then now you can watch in on Netflix in multiple languages, streaming now.