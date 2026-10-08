Anushka Sharma and family acquire three luxury apartments in Mumbai for Rs 44.1 crore

The family's acquisitions were completed when Anushka and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli jointly purchased a third apartment in the same tower for Rs 18.29 crore [10]. This expansive 2,644-square-foot property secures the couple and their extended family an unparalleled level of privacy and connectivity on a single high-rise floor.

The premium project is currently under construction by Godrej Properties and possession is scheduled for June 2031. With property rates in this highly sought-after micro-market commanding upwards of Rs 73,000 per square foot, industry insiders view the move as a highly calculated lifestyle investment.

"Buying adjoining apartments on the same floor is a fairly deliberate choice," noted a luxury real estate market analyst following the transaction. "It suggests the family intends to use the units together rather than as two entirely separate, unconnected holdings."

These Versova purchases mark another major addition to the couple's impressive property portfolio. Earlier this year, Anushka and Virat acquired expansive land parcels near Zirad village in Alibaug. They also own a sprawling holiday villa in Alibaug alongside luxury residences in Mumbai and Gurugram, reflecting a clear preference for premium coastal and suburban developments that offer both exclusivity and modern amenities.