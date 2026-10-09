Goa police register unnatural death case following veteran actor Nana Patekar’s demise

The Panaji Police in Goa have registered an unnatural death case following the sudden demise of legendary actor Nana Patekar. The 75-year-old cinema icon passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning at his residence in Dona Paula after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest. Nana was rushed to Bambolim, where medical professionals confirmed he was brought dead to the casualty ward.

Nana Patekar death: Police file unnatural death case

Officials initiated the inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita as part of standard procedural protocol. Because Nana passed away alone at his home and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, local authorities routinely investigate such occurrences to establish the timeline and rule out foul play. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology at the medical centre, confirmed the administrative step: “They shifted him to our hospital at around 4:20 or 4:30 am. We also tried our best, but he was brought dead. Then we had to file a police case because there's an MLC (medico-legal case).”