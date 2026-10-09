Goa police register unnatural death case following veteran actor Nana Patekar’s demise

The Panaji Police in Goa have registered an unnatural death case following the sudden demise of legendary actor Nana Patekar. The 75-year-old cinema icon passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning at his residence in Dona Paula after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest. Nana was rushed to Bambolim, where medical professionals confirmed he was brought dead to the casualty ward.
Officials initiated the inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita as part of standard procedural protocol. Because Nana passed away alone at his home and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, local authorities routinely investigate such occurrences to establish the timeline and rule out foul play. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology at the medical centre, confirmed the administrative step: “They shifted him to our hospital at around 4:20 or 4:30 am. We also tried our best, but he was brought dead. Then we had to file a police case because there's an MLC (medico-legal case).”
Following the completion of necessary formalities, Nana was flown to Maharashtra, where he was cremated with full state honours late Thursday night at his farmhouse in Donje village on the outskirts of Pune. Thousands of emotional admirers gathered alongside prominent dignitaries from cinema, politics and social service to bid their final farewells.
His son, Malhar Patekar, performed the final rites and lit the funeral pyre in accordance with his father’s wishes. Addressing the crowd, Malhar shared a moving tribute: “A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us; his achievements have made him immortal. Secondly, he always believed that everyone should come together and follow a righteous path on a global scale. Thirdly, regarding the future—carrying forward the vision Nana Saheb left behind is how we will shape the life ahead.” Explaining the late-night cremation, Malhar noted that transit delays from Goa prompted the family to proceed without postponing the ceremony. Nana is survived by his wife Neelkanthi and Malhar.