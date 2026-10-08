FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe remembers Nana Patekar as ‘dear friend’

Today at the break of dawn, Bollywood woke up to a saddening news. Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. Following that, celebrities showered their heartfelt remorse on social media. FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe also shared a sweet message on his X remembering the late actor.

Nana Patekar’s death leaves friend Tukaram Mundhe heartbroken

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe described Nana Patekar as a close friend and shared an emotional tribute. He took to his X and wrote about their bond. He wrote, “Nana Patekar is no more. I have lost not merely an exceptional artist, but an extraordinary human being and a dear friend , someone whose warmth and affection touched everyone around him. We spoke just eight days ago. I could never have imagined that it would be our last conversation.”

He further added, “His last words to me were: ‘Love you, Bala.’ Those words will stay with me for the rest of my life. Some people leave behind memories. A few leave behind a part of themselves in our lives. Nana was one of them. Goodbye, my friend. You will be deeply missed, and forever remembered”.