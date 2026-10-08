FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe remembers Nana Patekar as ‘dear friend’

Today at the break of dawn, Bollywood woke up to a saddening news. Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. Following that, celebrities showered their heartfelt remorse on social media. FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe also shared a sweet message on his X remembering the late actor.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe described Nana Patekar as a close friend and shared an emotional tribute. He took to his X and wrote about their bond. He wrote, “Nana Patekar is no more. I have lost not merely an exceptional artist, but an extraordinary human being and a dear friend , someone whose warmth and affection touched everyone around him. We spoke just eight days ago. I could never have imagined that it would be our last conversation.”
He further added, “His last words to me were: ‘Love you, Bala.’ Those words will stay with me for the rest of my life. Some people leave behind memories. A few leave behind a part of themselves in our lives. Nana was one of them. Goodbye, my friend. You will be deeply missed, and forever remembered”.
Nana has been a popular name in the film industry for over four decades now. He was widely recognised for his commanding screen presence and distinctive dialogue delivery, effortlessly taking on both intense and lighter roles. Some of his most memorable performances came in films such as Krantiveer, Agneepath, Ab Tak Chhappan, Parinda and Salaam Bombay!
Over the years, Nana received several National Film Awards and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2013. The veteran actor passed away at the age of 75. As per reports, he suffered a cardiac arrest and was found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula, Goa.
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