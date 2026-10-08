Smriti Irani mourns Nana Patekar, shares video of him cooking

Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s sudden demise has left the film fraternity at a loss. While people are still processing the loss, some of his fellow actors and close friends have expressed their heartfelt remorse. Among them was actor and politician Smriti Irani, who shared a close and friendly bond with the actor. She took to her socials and spoke about how deeply the loss has affected her.

Smriti Irani pays tribute to Nana Patekar

On the morning of Oct 8, Bollywood woke up to a deeply saddening news. The actor, who made the country laugh with his comic moments and left audiences spellbound with his brilliant performances, has now left the world. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy filled with laughter, action and an incredible showcase of talent. Now, as the country processes this loss, among the many, Smriti Irani has taken to her social media to express her remorse and a beautiful glimpse shared by the two.

She shared a video where the late actor is seen in the kitchen, helping her fry fishes. What made the video heartfelt and touching was the caption. Smriti wrote how she called him ‘Dada’ and their calls would just be super random but precious. She wrote, “Dada. That’s what I called him, while the world knew him as Nana Patekar. His calls were as random as they were precious. No formalities, no pleasantries. Just that familiar voice — ‘Kahan hai re?’ We barely ever photographed our moments together. Perhaps because one could never imagine there would come a day when photographs would be all I am left with.”