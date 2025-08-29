Kyunki 2's Tulsi is a Swiftie? Smriti Irani celebrates Taylor Swift’s engagement

Smriti Irani shared a repost of the engagement announcement on her Instagram stories and poured out her feelings in a thoughtful caption. Reflecting on the global excitement, she wrote, “The joy at this end of the world probably makes no sense; the euphoria for this age group in this part of the world makes no sense… but then that’s what love does… always a sucker for a nice end to what seems to be a fairy tale… watt a life.”

Her words captured the essence of how love stories whether between Hollywood celebrities or ordinary people carry a universal charm. Despite being rooted in politics and public life, she showed her lighter, more relatable side by openly celebrating the romance of one of the world’s biggest pop icons and a celebrated NFL star.