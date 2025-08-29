Kyunki 2's Tulsi is a Swiftie? Smriti Irani celebrates Taylor Swift’s engagement

Smriti Irani who has famously reprised her role as Tulsi in the Kyunki... reboot, has recently revealed her Swiftie side. Smriti has joined millions of fans across the globe in celebrating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement.
Smriti Irani shared a repost of the engagement announcement on her Instagram stories and poured out her feelings in a thoughtful caption. Reflecting on the global excitement, she wrote, “The joy at this end of the world probably makes no sense; the euphoria for this age group in this part of the world makes no sense… but then that’s what love does… always a sucker for a nice end to what seems to be a fairy tale… watt a life.”
Her words captured the essence of how love stories whether between Hollywood celebrities or ordinary people carry a universal charm. Despite being rooted in politics and public life, she showed her lighter, more relatable side by openly celebrating the romance of one of the world’s biggest pop icons and a celebrated NFL star.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has been the subject of immense global attention since the two were first linked. Their engagement announcement further fueled excitement across social media platforms, uniting fans worldwide in their joy.
For Indian fans, Smriti SIrani’s candid reaction came as a pleasant surprise. She is known for her powerful political presence and once-beloved television persona. And her excitement over Taylor’s engagement highlighted how pop culture transcends borders. By calling it a “fairy tale,” she captured the way fans view the couple’s journey. As her message made rounds online, many were quick to point out how Smriti Irani’s words reflected not just admiration for Taylor Swift, but also a universal appreciation of love and companionship.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.