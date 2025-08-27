What makes old mine cut rings special? Taylor Swift reignites the vintage trend

These babies date back to the times of 18th and 19th century which were lovingly hand cut and a labor of pure real craftmanship. They are characterized by a cushion-like shape, rounded corners, chunky facets and an opulent culet. These makes each one these unique and these diamonds doesn't sparkle like modern brilliant ones. Instead, they radiate a glow of romantic, antique charm and expressive flashes of light. Real jewelry aficionados will tell you these rings have one-of-a-kind personality which makes them irresistible.

Now enter Mother Taylor Swift, forever bossing trends. Her engagement ring was designed by Travis Kelce with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. Her ring was a spectacular Old Mine brilliant-cut which is a gorgeous, elongated cushion-style diamond set in 18K yellow gold. It completes with a delicate filigree and vintage vibes. Jewelers estimate the diamond to be between 7 and 15 carats. And the price tag? Brace yourself. It estimated range is $250,000 all the way up to $5 million, depending on size, rarity, and pedigree.