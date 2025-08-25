Here’s what Donna Kelce has to say about her sons’ podcast with Taylor Swift

The father of the Kelce brothers, Ed Kelce, was also on the red carpet and gave his assessment of the viral incident .“Oh it was good. It was awesome…They’re two people obviously very much in love, ”he said in an interview.

Taylor’s relationship with Travis has been a subject of discussion for quite some time now and her popularity continues to increase in the world of sports. She also appears in The Kingdom, which is based on the Kansas City Chiefs’ season in 2024. Director Kristen Lappas confirmed that Taylor was “very supportive” of the project and signed off on all uses of her image.

With the Chiefs looking to hold on to their championship status Taylor’s persistence and support are certain to be a major topic of discussion for the next season.