Here’s what Donna Kelce has to say about her sons’ podcast with Taylor Swift

Donna Kelce has given her seal of approval to the record-breaking New Heights podcast episode, which featured her son Travis and his girlfriend Taylor Swift. The mother of the NFL’s most iconic family exclusively told a magazine at Sunday’s premiere of ESPN’s docuseries The Kingdom.
The mother of two sons stated she thought the August 13 show was “really, really eventful”. During the show, Taylor unveiled the cover art of her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl and even talked about her love of baking.
“It was authentic. It was just something I think everybody was thrilled to see and it was a very loving podcast,” Donna said of the episode which has already gained over 20 million views beating the former record holder on Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie.
The father of the Kelce brothers, Ed Kelce, was also on the red carpet and gave his assessment of the viral incident .“Oh it was good. It was awesome…They’re two people obviously very much in love, ”he said in an interview.
Taylor’s relationship with Travis has been a subject of discussion for quite some time now and her popularity continues to increase in the world of sports. She also appears in The Kingdom, which is based on the Kansas City Chiefs’ season in 2024. Director Kristen Lappas confirmed that Taylor was “very supportive” of the project and signed off on all uses of her image.
With the Chiefs looking to hold on to their championship status Taylor’s persistence and support are certain to be a major topic of discussion for the next season.