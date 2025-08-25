Tannishtha Chatterjee opens up on battling stage 4 cancer, thanks Bollywood pals

Tannishtha Chatterjee who has worked in films like Brick Lane and Parched, has shared that she is fighting stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer. On Sunday, the actor shared a post on Instagram with two pictures and spoke about the health challenges she experienced.

The first photo shows Tannishtha Chatterjee with a shaved head and the next was a group photo featuring some familiar faces like Divya Dutta, Lara Dutta, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Tanvi Azmi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and others who are Tannishtha's friends from the industry.

Tannishtha Chatterjee opens up about her cancer diagnosis

In her caption, Tannishtha opened up about her journey. She shared how she got her own diagnosis after losing her father to cancer. “So the last 8 months have been incredibly difficult to put it mildly. As if losing my father to Cancer was not enough. 8 months back, I got diagnosed of stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer. But this post is not about Pain. It's about love and strength,” she wrote.