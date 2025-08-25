Comedian Reggie Carroll passes away in Mississippi shooting

Baltimore comedian Reggie Carroll, widely known as 'The Knockout King of Comedy’, has passed away after being shot in Mississippi. The news was first reported by a renowned publication, with confirmation from the Southaven Police.
According to officials, the shooting occurred last week in Southaven. Police responded to a call and discovered Carroll with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite first responders’ efforts to save him, the comedian could not be revived. Authorities confirmed that a suspect has been taken into custody and now faces multiple charges in connection with Carroll’s death.
Carroll made his mark on the stand-up circuit, touring comedy clubs across the country and earning recognition for his bold, high-energy performances. Fondly nicknamed 'The Knockout King of Comedy’, he became known for delivering punchlines with the same force as his stage presence.
His passing left fans and fellow comedians heartbroken, with many taking to social media to remember his humour, charisma and the joy he brought to audiences.
Carroll’s brother, Jonathan Carroll. Shared a message on Facebook on behalf of “The Carroll Brothers”:
“To all who have expressed condolences on the passing of Reggie Carroll, your love has been well received—thank you!!! Due to the sensitive nature of Reg’s passing, we are asking all to refrain from publicly sharing any details until we confirm all the facts. If you have posted any details, we respectfully ask that you delete the post. Please share my post to help us spread the word. Thank you all for your understanding and loving support.”
The tragedy comes amid a series of high-profile shootings in the region, including the recent killing of rapper Yo Gotti’s brother, Big Jook, in Memphis.
For his fans and community, Carroll will be remembered not for the circumstances of his passing, but for the laughter and light he brought to the stage.