Comedian Reggie Carroll passes away in Mississippi shooting

Baltimore comedian Reggie Carroll, widely known as 'The Knockout King of Comedy’, has passed away after being shot in Mississippi. The news was first reported by a renowned publication, with confirmation from the Southaven Police.

According to officials, the shooting occurred last week in Southaven. Police responded to a call and discovered Carroll with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite first responders’ efforts to save him, the comedian could not be revived. Authorities confirmed that a suspect has been taken into custody and now faces multiple charges in connection with Carroll’s death.

Who was Reggie Carroll, the Knockout King of Comedy?

Carroll made his mark on the stand-up circuit, touring comedy clubs across the country and earning recognition for his bold, high-energy performances. Fondly nicknamed 'The Knockout King of Comedy’, he became known for delivering punchlines with the same force as his stage presence.

His passing left fans and fellow comedians heartbroken, with many taking to social media to remember his humour, charisma and the joy he brought to audiences.