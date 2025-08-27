Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now engaged! Pictures and details inside!

Taylor Swift has always been the queen of storytelling, whether through music, fashion, or the way she lives her life. And now, her greatest love story has taken its next chapter. On August 26, 2025, the pop icon said “yes” to NFL star Travis Kelce in a proposal that felt like something out of one of her own songs — delicate, thoughtful and bursting with romance. The newly engaged couple took to their Instagram to announce with a carousel of photos captioned: Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.
The moment unfolded in a lush, flower-filled garden that looked like a page out of folklore — pink and white blooms surrounding the couple as Kelce got down on one knee. Fans online immediately swooned over the dreamy setting, calling it pure high school romance, a callback to the whimsical beginnings of their relationship when a football player and a songwriter found common ground in the most unexpected of ways.
But the true star of the proposal, aside from Taylor herself, was the ring. Reportedly designed in collaboration between Kelce and jeweller Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, the piece is deeply personal. At its centre shines an Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond, a vintage-inspired stone framed in an 18k yellow gold band with intricate filigree, hand engraving and needle-point prongs. The shoulders are adorned with smaller diamonds, making the ring not just a symbol of love, but also of artistry and intention.
The Grammy-winning singer matched the poetry of the moment with her signature effortless style — reportedly a striped silk Polo Ralph Lauren dress paired with cognac Louis Vuitton sandals, a diamond-studded Cartier Santos Demoiselle watch and her sentimental TNT bracelet, a nod to their initials. For beauty, she let the ring do the talking, opting for a neutral manicure and a soft orange lip instead of her trademark red. It was understated, elegant and perfectly her.
In July 2023, their paths first crossed publicly when Kelce confessed on his podcast that he had tried, unsuccessfully, to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. By September that year, Taylor was spotted at a Chiefs game, cheering him on from the stands with his mother, Donna Kelce. The moment went viral, cementing their status as the internet’s favourite new couple.
From then on the two grew inseparable, with Swift often flying across the world to see Kelce’s games, while he supported her through her record-breaking tour. Their public affection — from hand-holding in New York City to sharing kisses onstage at Eras Tour stops — captured hearts everywhere. This year, after two years of dating, their bond only deepened. Whispers of an engagement had been circulating for months, but both remained tight-lipped — until now. August 26, 2025 marked Kelce’s carefully planned proposal, complete with florals and a custom-designed ring, officially sealed their fairy tale that may have been done earlier, only to be revealed today!
One thing is for sure, Taylor does not only have a new album up her sleeve but a surprise wedding too!
