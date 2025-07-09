Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returns: Smriti Irani’s Tulsi revived with Gaurang Shah’s textile magic

The much-anticipated return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi marks more than just the revival of a beloved show—it welcomes back a cultural icon, Smriti Irani, as the unforgettable Tulsi Virani, a character etched deep into the hearts of millions.
To celebrate this legendary comeback, acclaimed designer Gaurang Shah has crafted a stunning textile tribute that transcends mere fashion. Renowned for his mastery of Jamdani and India’s rich handwoven traditions, Gaurang’s capsule collection captures the very essence of Tulsi — strength, grace, and rooted authenticity — reflecting both the character and the actress who made her immortal.
“Gaurang Shah has not just designed saris, he has woven stories, traditions, and modernity into every thread. For Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, his work brought alive the soul of Indian craft through the artistry of our weavers. A timeless confluence of heritage and contemporary thought, his creations are nothing short of magic on cloth,” says Smriti Irani, celebrated actor and politician.
Drawing inspiration from craft traditions across the country, the collection for Tulsi is a breathtaking blend of feather-light chiffon Kanjeevarams, vibrant hand-dyed silk Bandhanis in symbolic hues, and exquisite Jamdani weaves where every motif holds deep meaning. Each piece is meticulously designed to echo Tulsi’s layered journey — enduring, quietly powerful, and endlessly inspiring. Among the collection’s highlights are the intricate double Ikkats, created through a painstaking process that demands patience and precision—qualities that resonate both with Tulsi’s on-screen resilience and Smriti Irani’s real-life determination.
“It has been a true delight to weave for Smriti Irani, a woman who, through Tulsi, became a symbol of strength, grace, and an icon for countless Indian women. Tulsi represents every woman who holds on to her values while moving with the times. I wanted to create something that honoured that quiet strength. These weaves aren’t just clothes, they carry stories, just like she does,” shares Gaurang Shah.
For the much-celebrated promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.0, Gaurang wove an ethereal chiffon Kanjeevaram sari for Smriti Irani — a drape that mirrors Tulsi’s grace and quiet strength, woven not just in silk but in memory. Every Jamdani thread tells a tale of artistry and tradition, just as Tulsi embodies the spirit of every Indian home.
“We’re continuing to weave for what’s ahead, each piece taking shape as the story does,” Gaurang adds.
With this new chapter unfolding and Gaurang Shah’s exquisite weaves once again draping Tulsi, this is more than a comeback — it’s a revival of tradition, woven seamlessly into the very fabric of storytelling.