Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returns: Smriti Irani’s Tulsi revived with Gaurang Shah’s textile magic

The much-anticipated return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi marks more than just the revival of a beloved show—it welcomes back a cultural icon, Smriti Irani, as the unforgettable Tulsi Virani, a character etched deep into the hearts of millions.

Gaurang Shah’s saris speak volumes as Tulsi Virani returns to the spotlight

To celebrate this legendary comeback, acclaimed designer Gaurang Shah has crafted a stunning textile tribute that transcends mere fashion. Renowned for his mastery of Jamdani and India’s rich handwoven traditions, Gaurang’s capsule collection captures the very essence of Tulsi — strength, grace, and rooted authenticity — reflecting both the character and the actress who made her immortal.

“Gaurang Shah has not just designed saris, he has woven stories, traditions, and modernity into every thread. For Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, his work brought alive the soul of Indian craft through the artistry of our weavers. A timeless confluence of heritage and contemporary thought, his creations are nothing short of magic on cloth,” says Smriti Irani, celebrated actor and politician.