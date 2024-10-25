Designer Gaurang Shah talks about his maiden home collection, Neel

A

It is a narrative of craftsmanship and legacy, thoughtfully woven into every piece. The furniture speaks a language of history. Each carving, detail, carries the soul of the artisan who created it. In the furnishings, you’ll find bedspreads, comforters, pillow covers, and table linens featuring intricate Jamdani weaves, hand embroidered Chikan, Kasauti, and Sujini — all crafted on hand-spun Khadi in natural indigo dyes. Our Kansa collection — an alloy of copper and tin — brings a centuries-old tradition to the modern table, prized not only for its beauty, but also for its health benefits. We also offer handcrafted ceramic dinnerware, with clay sourced globally, reflecting ancient pottery traditions.