Designer Gaurang Shah talks about his maiden home collection, Neel
After impressing sari lovers with his exquisite Jamdani weaves for over two decades, National Award winning textile and fashion designer Gaurang Shah forays into home décor with his new label Gaurang Home. His debut collection, Neel, features custom-designed furniture, furnishings, and crockery that seamlessly blend traditional craftsmanship with modern functionality. Rather than retailing these pieces, Gaurang is offering them as part of a bespoke service, showcasing his commitment to quality and timeless design. Ahead of Diwali, he takes us through his maiden collection.
What was the idea behind your new home and décor label?
With Gaurang Home, I wanted to extend my love for textiles into the realm of interiors, transforming living spaces into sanctuaries that reflect heritage and craftsmanship. The idea is to offer more than just a beautiful home — it’s about creating a living canvas that celebrates the rich traditions of handcrafted design. I’ve always been drawn to the way handmade objects bridge the past with the present, evoking a sense of authenticity and connection to history.
How different is Gaurang Home from other décor labels?
What truly sets it apart is the deep commitment to celebrating craftsmanship in its truest form. We don’t chase fleeting trends; instead, we emphasise the timeless appeal of artisanal work. Our focus is on eco-friendly materials, natural dyes, and a philosophy of sustainability.
Tell us about your debut collection Neel.
It is a narrative of craftsmanship and legacy, thoughtfully woven into every piece. The furniture speaks a language of history. Each carving, detail, carries the soul of the artisan who created it. In the furnishings, you’ll find bedspreads, comforters, pillow covers, and table linens featuring intricate Jamdani weaves, hand embroidered Chikan, Kasauti, and Sujini — all crafted on hand-spun Khadi in natural indigo dyes. Our Kansa collection — an alloy of copper and tin — brings a centuries-old tradition to the modern table, prized not only for its beauty, but also for its health benefits. We also offer handcrafted ceramic dinnerware, with clay sourced globally, reflecting ancient pottery traditions.
What are your plans for Gaurang Home?
As we grow, I plan to explore collaborations that integrate traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern design sensibilities, creating bespoke interiors that reflect individual stories and cultures. Beyond this debut collection, I will continue to explore new textile fusions — expanding the versatility of Jamdani and creating intricate weaves that can be applied not only to fashion but also to interiors.