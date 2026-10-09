KATSEYE announces Sophia Laforteza’s return after mental health break

Global girl group KATSEYE’s member Sophia Laforteza is set to return to the group in the first week of January 2027, following a hiatus to prioritise her mental health and well-being. The announcement came through the official social media page of the group.

KATSEYE confirms Sophia Laforteza’s return after hiatus

KATSEYE has been navigating a series of member hiatuses this year. In February, Manon Bannerman stepped away from the gang, followed by Sophia’s announcement in August that she would take a break to prioritise her mental health and well-being. The group however didn’t stop performing. They managed to continue their tours with four members. Now, the gang has something to celebrate as Sophia decides to return in the next few months.

Taking on their social media, the group shared a long announcement which marked Sophia’s return. It read, “We are happy to share that Sophia will resume group activities with KATSEYE beginning the first week of January 2027. Sophia has been prioritizing her health and well-being with our full support and resources. While Sophia will not be participating in THE WILDWORLD TOUR in North America, or promotional activities for the remainder of this year, we look forward to welcoming her back as KATSEYE continues this next chapter together in 2027.”