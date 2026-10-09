KATSEYE announces Sophia Laforteza’s return after mental health break

Global girl group KATSEYE’s member Sophia Laforteza is set to return to the group in the first week of January 2027, following a hiatus to prioritise her mental health and well-being. The announcement came through the official social media page of the group.
KATSEYE has been navigating a series of member hiatuses this year. In February, Manon Bannerman stepped away from the gang, followed by Sophia’s announcement in August that she would take a break to prioritise her mental health and well-being. The group however didn’t stop performing. They managed to continue their tours with four members. Now, the gang has something to celebrate as Sophia decides to return in the next few months.
Taking on their social media, the group shared a long announcement which marked Sophia’s return. It read, “We are happy to share that Sophia will resume group activities with KATSEYE beginning the first week of January 2027. Sophia has been prioritizing her health and well-being with our full support and resources. While Sophia will not be participating in THE WILDWORLD TOUR in North America, or promotional activities for the remainder of this year, we look forward to welcoming her back as KATSEYE continues this next chapter together in 2027.”
The gang also showered their gratitude towards their fans for their love and support. It continued, “We are incredibly grateful to EYEKONS for the continued love, support, and understanding you’ve shown Sophia and KATSEYE. Thank you for standing by her, and we look forward to celebrating her return with you in the new year.”
As for the group members, it now has Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel and Yoonchae Jeung. The group recently released its WILD EP. It is also continuing with its tours which are scheduled to continue across North America through the end of November. With Sophia expected to return in January 2027, fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the singer reunite with her bandmates and resume group activities.