Princess Kate turns heads with 103-year-old Amethyst Sautoir necklace

The Princess of Wales stunned with her outfit at the global premiere of Digger. Princess Kate chose a deep royal purple Jenny Packham gown for the event held at the ODEON Luxe in London’s Leicester Square. However, what drew attention was the amethyst-hued three-strand Sautoir diamond and pearl necklace with a gorgeous heart pendant.
Princess Kate attended the global premier of Tom Cruise-starrer Digger along with Prince William. She paired her beautiful Jenny Packham gown with the Queen Mother's 103-year-old Amethyst Sautoir Necklace and Princess Diana’s Collingwood pearl and diamond earrings.
The Sautoir necklace has quite the rich heritage. It was originally a gift from Queen Alexandra to Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon who gave this present back in 1923, in honour of the future Queen Mother's wedding to Duke of York. The necklace bears the classic 1920s sautoir style.
The necklace, mostly kept safely in the royal vault, was last worn by Queen Camilla, who took it out to wear to the premiere of Skyfall in 2012, when she was the Duchess of Cornwall.
While the amethyst necklace dazzled on the red carpet, the Princess of Wales also paid homage to her mother-in-law. She wore Princess Diana’s Collingwood pearl drop earrings with white diamonds. Also a wedding gift, the Collingwood jewellers gifted this when she married Prince Charles in 1981. The brand were very close to Diana and the entire Spencer family.
Kate complemented her royal look with an iconic Jimmy Choo clutch and matching heels from 2018. With smoky eyes and a half-up, half-down hairstyle with middle parting, her look was royalty personified indeed.
The 44-year-old royal and her husband were greeted by Tom Cruise, an old friend of the couple. The couple were also invited to the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022. Jesse Plemons, David Beckham, John Goodman and Emma D’Arcy were also present.