Princess Kate turns heads with 103-year-old Amethyst Sautoir necklace

The Princess of Wales stunned with her outfit at the global premiere of Digger. Princess Kate chose a deep royal purple Jenny Packham gown for the event held at the ODEON Luxe in London’s Leicester Square. However, what drew attention was the amethyst-hued three-strand Sautoir diamond and pearl necklace with a gorgeous heart pendant.

Princess Kate stuns in all-purple look

Princess Kate attended the global premier of Tom Cruise-starrer Digger along with Prince William. She paired her beautiful Jenny Packham gown with the Queen Mother's 103-year-old Amethyst Sautoir Necklace and Princess Diana’s Collingwood pearl and diamond earrings.