Zendaya’s handshake with First Lady Brigitte Macron sparks manners debate

Actress Zendaya has ignited a discussion on manners by meeting with Brigitte Macron despite sitting down while attending the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 fashion show in Paris. The actress greeted the first lady of France with a smile, eye contact, and a handshake while still sitting. Some of those watching argued that she ought to have stood out of respect, while others disagreed.

Zendaya’s greeting has divided the internet

The encounter occurred on October 6 at the Cour Carrée of the Louvre, where Louis Vuitton unveiled its Spring/Summer 2027 collection by Nicolas Ghesquière. At the time, Brigitte Macron was going down the front row and greeting guests, and she came across Zendaya. The encounter was short-lived but made headlines immediately afterwards.