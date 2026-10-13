Sonali Bendre reveals why she welcomed Michael Jackson to India in a Nauvari saree

Actress Sonali Bendre recalled welcoming pop icon Michael Jackson during his first visit to India as she appeared on the grand premiere episode of Sony Marathi’s Kon Honar Crorepati.
In a conversation with the show’s host, Madhuri Dixit, Sonali revealed that she was initially more excited about wearing a traditional Maharashtrian nauvari saree than meeting the global music sensation.
Madhuri, who described herself as a fan of the legendary performer, asked Sonali about greeting Jackson in a nauvari saree when he arrived in Mumbai.
Responding to the question, Sonali said, “You know, actually, I wasn’t that much of a fan of his. They told me that they wanted Marathi girls to do this. And at that time, I got free tickets for my friends and family.”
She further explained that wearing the traditional attire was a special experience for her, as she had always admired the garment. “And of course, wearing a nauvari was a lot of fun because my grandmother used to wear one, and I always had a fascination with wearing a nauvari. I mean, it’s just the most graceful saree ever. So I was excited about that,” she said.
However, Sonali added that watching Jackson perform live changed her perception of the artist and turned her into a fan.
Recalling the concert, she said, “But after that, when I went to the concert, I really understood what an artist he is. I mean, amazing! The stamina, the singing… and after that, I became his fan.”
For the uninitiated, Michael Jackson visited India in October 1996 as part of his HIStory World Tour, performing in Mumbai.