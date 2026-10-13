Sonali Bendre reveals why she welcomed Michael Jackson to India in a Nauvari saree

Madhuri, who described herself as a fan of the legendary performer, asked Sonali about greeting Jackson in a nauvari saree when he arrived in Mumbai.

Responding to the question, Sonali said, “You know, actually, I wasn’t that much of a fan of his. They told me that they wanted Marathi girls to do this. And at that time, I got free tickets for my friends and family.”

She further explained that wearing the traditional attire was a special experience for her, as she had always admired the garment. “And of course, wearing a nauvari was a lot of fun because my grandmother used to wear one, and I always had a fascination with wearing a nauvari. I mean, it’s just the most graceful saree ever. So I was excited about that,” she said.