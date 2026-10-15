Yo Yo Honey Singh summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell over controversial concert remarks

Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has been summoned once again by Maharashtra Cyber Cell to appear before the investigating officer for questioning with regards to his controversial remarks during a TV show.

My intention was never to hurt: says Honey following backlash over his stage comments

The rapper has been asked to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on October 16. A Maharashtra Cyber Cell official said that Honey Singh has been accused of making objectionable remarks during a TV show. After which a complainant lodged a complaint with Maharashtra Cyber Cell. However, Honey Singh did not come even after three summons. He claimed that he is not able to come because he is abroad. According to a cyber cell official, if Honey Singh still does not come, then the process of issuing LOC against him can also be started.

For the unversed, earlier this year during a concert in Delhi, Honey Singh made an an objectionable remark. During the concert he said, "Delhi's cold! It's really fun to do it in the car in this cold. Have sex in the car, in Delhi winter. Use condoms, guys, please. Play it safe."