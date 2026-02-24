Yo Yo Honey Singh shares his safety update amidst the cartel violence in Mexico

Famous Indian rapper, Yo Yo Honey Singh, confirmed he is currently fine in Mexico City after violent protests occurred. The murder of Mexican cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, who had been the leader of the CJNG (Cárcel de Justicia Nacional en México) has created a turmoil in Mexico. Currently, violence has been reported in more than 8 different states, and there are many videos on social media showing the violence occurring throughout the country.

Honey Singh shares safety update via Instagram: He is coming back home

Honey Singh took to Instagram to let people know that he was doing fine. He posted a photo of himself in front of a chartered plane writing, “Thnk u guys for all ur concern! M safe in mexico just flying back home #harharmahadev.” Many fans also sent their well wishes through comments stating, "God bless you!" and "Stay safe, bro!"