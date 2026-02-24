Celebs

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares his safety update amidst the cartel violence in Mexico

Famous Indian rapper, Yo Yo Honey Singh, confirmed he is currently fine in Mexico City after violent protests occurred. The murder of Mexican cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, who had been the leader of the CJNG (Cárcel de Justicia Nacional en México) has created a turmoil in Mexico. Currently, violence has been reported in more than 8 different states, and there are many videos on social media showing the violence occurring throughout the country.

Honey Singh shares safety update via Instagram: He is coming back home

Honey Singh took to Instagram to let people know that he was doing fine. He posted a photo of himself in front of a chartered plane writing, “Thnk u guys for all ur concern! M safe in mexico just flying back home #harharmahadev.” Many fans also sent their well wishes through comments stating, "God bless you!" and "Stay safe, bro!"

Rapper, Honey Singh, has been in Mexico for work-related reasons as also for personal projects. One such project is his upcoming handcrafted tequila brand, Casa Tupka, scheduled to be released later this year. In an Instagram post he talked about creating tequila in the agave fields. He wrote on Instagram saying, “Working in Agave fields to make my handcrafted CASA TUPKA #tequila in #mexico coming this summer @itsrdm.”

Honey Singh, 42, has been making music since 2003. He gained global fame for singing along with singer Diljit Dosanjh when they worked together on the song Lak 28 Kudi Da. Some of his most notable hits include Angrezi Beat, Brown Rang, Millionaire and his newly popular viral song Laal Pari. Apart from his songs, Honey Singh has worked on a number of films recently including Fateh, Raid 2, Housefull 5, and De De Pyaar De 2.

