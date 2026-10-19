How Ryan Reynolds turned a cruel holiday prank into a multi-million charity campaign

From an ugly sweater to a beautiful cause

Partnering with the SickKids Foundation, a charity dedicated to children's healthcare in Canada, Ryan transformed his infamous garment into a lucrative fundraising tool. Launching the initiative in December 2019, he began releasing annual promotional videos that cleverly weaponised the ugly sweater for public donations. These highly anticipated holiday campaigns often featured high-profile celebrity guests, including NHL star Auston Matthews and Seth Rogen, who lent his voice to the sweater itself in a comedic spin.

The campaign generated staggering momentum thanks to corporate partners like Samsung Canada who pledged to match viewer donations. Through these viral appeals and related auctions, the ugly sweater initiative has successfully raised over $3 million for paediatric care. Reflecting on the monumental success of the drive during one of the annual milestones, Ryan noted the poetic nature of the turnaround. "Turning something ugly into something beautiful is what @sickkidsvs does every day," he shared with his followers. What began as a classic celebrity prank has evolved into a heartwarming legacy that proves laughter and a truly terrible piece of knitwear can make a life-changing difference.