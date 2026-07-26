Ryan Reynolds surprises fans at San Diego Comic Con as Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds desperately wants to be a part of Avengers: Doomsday. The actor crashed the San Diego Comic Con 2026 in a grey Deadpool costume, "Jeanpool", while the cast and crew of the upcoming Avengers movie were on stage, on Saturday.
American actor Ryan Reynolds was in a grey Deadpool suit when he appeared out of nowhere at the San Diego Comic Con 2026 on Saturday. Fans have seen Deadpool in his classic red suit, but the grey avatar is seen in the X-Force comics. The actor shared a behind-the-scenes snap on his Instagram, labelling the scene "Jeanpool".
Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, who have directed Avengers: Doomsday were also present on stage when Ryan crashed the party alongside the President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige.
Reynolds, in his Deadpool costume, introduced himself as Ricky and said, "First question is for Mr. Paul Rudd. Where is Thor, and why was he crying?". This was a reference to a scene of Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) where the God of Thunder Thor seemed to hold Deadpool who appeared to be dying.
Actor Paul Rudd, who was also present, said, "He's a Wrexham fan?", teasing Ryan who is a known fan and co-owner of the football club. "You know goddamn well why he was crying", Ryan replied.
He continued, "This seems like an awfully expensive way to announce a film. When do you start filming?". This prompted a reply from Robert Downey Jr. who will star as Doctor Doom in the film, and said, "It’s in the can, bro. Look around you. Did you bump your head?"
"I see. So there’s no additional photography, no overages, hot costs — maybe last minute additions? No further questions. Happy Hogan, fetch the Audi. We’re leaving", Ryan as Deadpool concluded after which he left Hall H.
There is no official confirmation regarding Deadpool aka Ryan Reynold's presence in Avengers: Doomsday, despite rumours. The character had last appeared opposite Hugh Jackman in Deadpool vs. Wolverine which was a massive box office hit.
While the actor has confirmed a new Deadpool film is on its way in the near future, Marvels are currently excited for Avengers: Doomsday which releases on December 18, 2026.
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