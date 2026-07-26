Ryan Reynolds surprises fans at San Diego Comic Con as Deadpool

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, who have directed Avengers: Doomsday were also present on stage when Ryan crashed the party alongside the President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige.

Reynolds, in his Deadpool costume, introduced himself as Ricky and said, "First question is for Mr. Paul Rudd. Where is Thor, and why was he crying?". This was a reference to a scene of Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) where the God of Thunder Thor seemed to hold Deadpool who appeared to be dying.

Actor Paul Rudd, who was also present, said, "He's a Wrexham fan?", teasing Ryan who is a known fan and co-owner of the football club. "You know goddamn well why he was crying", Ryan replied.

He continued, "This seems like an awfully expensive way to announce a film. When do you start filming?". This prompted a reply from Robert Downey Jr. who will star as Doctor Doom in the film, and said, "It’s in the can, bro. Look around you. Did you bump your head?"