Did Ryan Reynolds just announce the return of Deadpool?

However, the actor-producer didn’t share any additional details on whether the film would be another solo Deadpool installment or more of an ensemble film, with his chaotic antihero becoming more of a supporting player.

Last year, an entertainment news website exclusively reported that Reynolds was exploring ideas for another movie in the franchise; however, it would feature X-Men characters. The actor has also previously disclosed that he is not looking forward to another solo Deadpool movie in the future.

In 2024, Ryan had shared with the same publication that centering Deadpool would work best if everything is taken away from him and he is simply put against a wall. And he possibly won't be able to do that again.

When Ryan and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine, was released in 2024, it went on to become the top-grossing R-rated movie of all times, collecting over $1.3 billion globally. The film followed 2016’s Deadpool and 2019’s Deadpool 2, which were also massive box office successes.