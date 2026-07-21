Did Ryan Reynolds just announce the return of Deadpool?

It seems that Ryan reynolds is getting all ready to don the Deadpool suit once over again. During a recent appearance at Fanatics Fest 2026, the actor confirmed that another Deadpool movie is coming, following the successful box office stint of Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024.
“There’s a few really deep cuts that I think are missing behind the movies. I think there’s a few deep cuts missing from some of the comics. There’s certainly some stuff that, you know, I love that Fabian Nicieza (co-creator of Deadpool) wrote that is incredible. Gerry Duggan, who was a friend, was an incredible comic writer,” Reynolds said onstage, via a video shared on X. “There’s stuff upcoming. There’s eventually, you know, remotely another Deadpool film. It’s going to be great.”
However, the actor-producer didn’t share any additional details on whether the film would be another solo Deadpool installment or more of an ensemble film, with his chaotic antihero becoming more of a supporting player.
Last year, an entertainment news website exclusively reported that Reynolds was exploring ideas for another movie in the franchise; however, it would feature X-Men characters. The actor has also previously disclosed that he is not looking forward to another solo Deadpool movie in the future.
In 2024, Ryan had shared with the same publication that centering Deadpool would work best if everything is taken away from him and he is simply put against a wall. And he possibly won't be able to do that again.
When Ryan and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine, was released in 2024, it went on to become the top-grossing R-rated movie of all times, collecting over $1.3 billion globally. The film followed 2016’s Deadpool and 2019’s Deadpool 2, which were also massive box office successes.
Ryan Reynolds will next be seen in Mayday, an upcoming action-comedy film starring Kenneth Branagh, Marcin Dorocinski, Maria Bakalova, and David Morse, alongside. When hot shot U.S. Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy “Assassin” Kelly (Reynolds) is sent on a top-secret mission into Russian territory at the height of the Cold War, the operation implodes, leaving him stranded behind enemy lines, making this film a much-awaited one.