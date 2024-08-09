'Deadpool & Wolverine' star Ryan Reynolds heaps praise on Chris Evans, calls him 'the absolute best'

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has showered his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Chris Evans with high praise, calling him a "movie star who's actually better than you hope he is."
Ryan also shed light upon Chris's demeanour and his ability to be humorous. "Thank you, @chrisevans. Some of the greatest moments I’ve ever experienced in a theater were authored by this guy. Some of the hardest laughing I’ve ever done came from listening to Chris tell a story — about anything. And he got me again this year. Chris is one of those movie stars who’s actually better than you hope he is. And people hold him to a crazy high standard," Ryan wrote in the captions.
Ryan then also highlighted that it was difficult to say goodbye to an iconic iteration of the Marvel character Johnny Storm, portrayed by Chris Evans in the Fantastic Four film series from the early 2000s. "Part of the movie’s theme is saying goodbye… And one of the gifts of working on the film is that we got to say goodbye on different terms. Seeing Johnny Storm (if only for a short while) was like seeing someone you miss come back from the dead in a dream. Way too brief and too lovely to be real. Goodbyes are hard. It was hard saying goodbye to Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm. But at least we got to actually say it this time," said Ryan.
In a typically humorous twist, Ryan provided a graphic and comedic description of Johnny Storm's demise in the film. "Jonathan Lowell Spencer Storm: We love you. Wherever you are, I’m sure you’re thriving," he added jokingly.