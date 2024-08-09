'Deadpool & Wolverine' star Ryan Reynolds heaps praise on Chris Evans, calls him 'the absolute best'

Ryan then also highlighted that it was difficult to say goodbye to an iconic iteration of the Marvel character Johnny Storm, portrayed by Chris Evans in the Fantastic Four film series from the early 2000s. "Part of the movie’s theme is saying goodbye… And one of the gifts of working on the film is that we got to say goodbye on different terms. Seeing Johnny Storm (if only for a short while) was like seeing someone you miss come back from the dead in a dream. Way too brief and too lovely to be real. Goodbyes are hard. It was hard saying goodbye to Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm. But at least we got to actually say it this time," said Ryan.