Ryan Reynolds has penned a scene for Blake Lively's ‘It Ends With Us’, the actor reveals

Hollywood's golden couple, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, continue to captivate audiences both on and off the screen. While Ryan is currently dominating box offices with his anti-hero antics in Deadpool & Wolverine, a surprising twist to their collaborative relationship has come to light.
Blake, who not only stars in but also executive produces the film, made the astonishing disclosure that the iconic rooftop scene, a pivotal moment in the narrative, was penned by her witty and ever-supportive husband reports a popular media source. “It’s just so thrilling. We help each other, we work together so much. The iconic rooftop scene in this movie, my husband wrote it. He works on everything I do, I work on everything he does. His wins, his celebrations are mine, and mine are his. I mean he is all over this film," she said as per the source.
This unexpected revelation underscores the extent to which the couple intertwines their creative endeavours, each acting as a muse and collaborator for the other. Their ability to seamlessly blend their personal and professional lives has become a hallmark of their enduring relationship.
Known for their playful banter on social media, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's off-screen chemistry is undeniable. However, their influence on each other's careers is equally impressive.
As Reynolds continues to dominate the box office with his larger-than-life characters, his involvement in It Ends With Us highlights his versatility as a creative force.