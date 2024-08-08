Ryan Reynolds has penned a scene for Blake Lively's ‘It Ends With Us’, the actor reveals

Blake, who not only stars in but also executive produces the film, made the astonishing disclosure that the iconic rooftop scene, a pivotal moment in the narrative, was penned by her witty and ever-supportive husband reports a popular media source. “It’s just so thrilling. We help each other, we work together so much. The iconic rooftop scene in this movie, my husband wrote it. He works on everything I do, I work on everything he does. His wins, his celebrations are mine, and mine are his. I mean he is all over this film," she said as per the source.