Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool to join the Avengers: Doomsday lineup: Report

Marvel's merc with a mouth is reportedly all set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday releasing next year. Ryan Reynolds, who has been portraying Deadpool since the first film in 2016, will indeed appear in the humongous crossover event, a major media outlet reportedly highlighted. The report, however, mentioned that the anti-hero may not side with the superhero team.
Ryan had earlier shared a cryptic post on Instagram that sparked much speculation about his character appearing in the upcoming Avengers sequel. In it, the popular logo of the famed superhero group was vandalized with a similar "A" painted over it. Many believe this to be in line with Deadpool's personality in the comics, hereby becoming a stronger evidence for his presence in the film.
2024's Deadpool & Wolverine did set the stage for the Avengers: Doomsday, even showing a small easter egg of the the popular Marvel Comic Secret Wars that highlights the character of Doctor Doom, setting him up as the big bad in the upcoming sequels.
Marvel Studios earlier revealed the primary cast members of the 5th Avengers film, confirming the following actors to appear: Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, and Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Channing Tatum as Gambit, Robert Downey Jr. as the main villain Doctor Doom, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M'Baku and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost.