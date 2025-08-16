Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool to join the Avengers: Doomsday lineup: Report

Marvel's merc with a mouth is reportedly all set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday releasing next year. Ryan Reynolds, who has been portraying Deadpool since the first film in 2016, will indeed appear in the humongous crossover event, a major media outlet reportedly highlighted. The report, however, mentioned that the anti-hero may not side with the superhero team.

Deadpool Joins Avengers: Doomsday, but will he fight alongside the Earth's Mightiest Heroes?

Ryan had earlier shared a cryptic post on Instagram that sparked much speculation about his character appearing in the upcoming Avengers sequel. In it, the popular logo of the famed superhero group was vandalized with a similar "A" painted over it. Many believe this to be in line with Deadpool's personality in the comics, hereby becoming a stronger evidence for his presence in the film.