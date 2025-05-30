Viral post about ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ sparks concern among Marvel fans
As excitement builds around Avengers: Doomsday, a viral fan post has sparked heated speculation among Marvel enthusiasts. With Disney recently delaying both Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the Marvel fandom is worried about rumours that many beloved heroes could die in the film, with no chance of resurrection.
Will there be permanent deaths in Avengers: Doomsday?
Marvel fans speculating about the future of the MCU is nothing new, but the conversation has intensified in the wake of a viral post about Avengers: Doomsday, currently being filmed under the direction of the Russo Brothers.
While Marvel Studios continues to keep plot details tightly under wraps, one bold claim has fans shaken: the next Avengers movie may permanently kill off several superheroes, with no magical resurrection twist this time.
The buzz began when popular fan account @MCUSource posted on X:
"In #AvengersDoomsday many of the heroes will die, and there won't be a snap of the fingers to resurrect them... This movie will be on the next level of expectations."
The post quickly went viral, sparking debate across Marvel fan communities and Reddit threads. While unconfirmed, the suggestion of irreversible superhero deaths has some fans worried and others intrigued.
One fan wrote, “If it’s like the comics, Doctor Strange dies. I remember that much.”
Another speculated, “It’ll be mostly variants from other universes, not our main timeline heroes.”
Some even believe this could be a way to make room for new characters: “They’re clearing out the B-Team Avengers because the A-Team is coming—the X-Men.” Another fan noted, “This is why Fantastic Four is going to push a billion—it’s laying the foundation for Doomsday.”
Disney recently confirmed delays for both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, pushing their release by several months. While insiders claim the move allows for more time to fine-tune production, fans are left wondering what these changes mean for the MCU’s future.