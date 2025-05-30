Marvel Studios’ ‘The Fantastic Four: First Step’ test screening reveals mixed reactions, strong Galactus praise

With just two months left until Marvel Studios’ eagerly awaited reboot, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, hits theatres, a recent public test screening in Los Angeles has given fans a sneak peek at what’s in store — and the early buzz is as captivating as the film’s cosmic storyline.
The film follows the legendary superhero team as they face the looming threat of extinction, all wrapped in a Lovecraftian sense of dread. The main critique? A noticeable lack of character development and missed chances to delve into the team’s family dynamics. A viewer who attended the recent Los Angeles screening shared generally positive feedback, noting that while the film captures a gripping tone and offers moments of spectacle, it lacks emotional depth and fully fleshed-out character dynamics.
While the performances were generally well-received, Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards reportedly fell a bit flat, with his stretching powers described as “disappointing and weak.” Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Thing also came off as emotionally lacking. On a brighter note, Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm and Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm are being celebrated as the “best of the four.”
The real highlight of the film seems to be Ralph Ineson as Galactus. One viewer raved about him, “an incredible sense of scale and looks like he was ripped straight from the comics,” they were quoted as saying. However, concerns about unfinished VFX and a pacing that leaves no room for character moments might need to be addressed before the film’s release.
Adding to the excitement, a post-credits scene is said to feature Doctor Doom alongside Sue and Reed’s son, Franklin, hinting at some future multiverse chaos.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps, directed by Matt Shakman, is set to hit cinemas and IMAX on July 25, 2025. With a confirmed runtime of 2 hours and 10 minutes, it will be the longest MCU film since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.