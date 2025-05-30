Marvel Studios’ ‘The Fantastic Four: First Step’ test screening reveals mixed reactions, strong Galactus praise

The film follows the legendary superhero team as they face the looming threat of extinction, all wrapped in a Lovecraftian sense of dread. The main critique? A noticeable lack of character development and missed chances to delve into the team’s family dynamics. A viewer who attended the recent Los Angeles screening shared generally positive feedback, noting that while the film captures a gripping tone and offers moments of spectacle, it lacks emotional depth and fully fleshed-out character dynamics.

While the performances were generally well-received, Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards reportedly fell a bit flat, with his stretching powers described as “disappointing and weak.” Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Thing also came off as emotionally lacking. On a brighter note, Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm and Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm are being celebrated as the “best of the four.”