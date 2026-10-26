Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma immerses themselves in Krishna Das’ devotional concert

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took a break from the usual hustle and bustle of their glamorous lives and attended a live kirtan in Mumbai. The couple was spotted attending a concert of American musician and vocalist Krishna Das who performed devotional chants and melodic prayers. The duo immersed themselves in the spiritual concert and turned the evening into a soulful escape.
Several videos of the duo surfaced the internet with them soaking in the devotional melodies. In one video Anushka was seen clapping alongside the rhythms of the kirtan while Virat sat silently in an almost meditative stature, enjoying the songs. In another video, both of them closed their eyes to feel the rhythmic chants of the spiritual melodies.
Ahead of the concert, the couple was spotted arriving at the Gateway of India before heading to the kirtan venue. The Mumbai event was part of Krishna Das’ India tour, which brings his distinctive approach to devotional music to audiences across the country.
The devotional nature of the duo has often become the highlight in the film and cricket fraternity as they attend kirtans and immerse themselves into spirituality more often than others. Besides the temple visits, they have also been seen attending a service at Union Chapel in London, visiting spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan and are known for being the devotees of Neem Karoli Baba.
Neem Karoli Baba, was a revered Indian Hindu saint and spiritual teacher, best known for his devotion to Lord Hanuman and his teachings on love, service and remembrance of God. His teachings have been revered for generations and a recent film Hanuman Ansh has brought his life story to the limelight.
Krishna Das, who was born as Jeffrey Kagel in New York, travelled to India in 1970 and became a close disciple of Neem Karoli Baba. He spent considerable time at the spiritual teacher’s ashrams, including Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand and following his footsteps, today he is one of the renowned devotional singers in the country.
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