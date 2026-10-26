Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma immerses themselves in Krishna Das’ devotional concert

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took a break from the usual hustle and bustle of their glamorous lives and attended a live kirtan in Mumbai. The couple was spotted attending a concert of American musician and vocalist Krishna Das who performed devotional chants and melodic prayers. The duo immersed themselves in the spiritual concert and turned the evening into a soulful escape.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s spiritual side takes centre stage at Krishna Das’ kirtan

Several videos of the duo surfaced the internet with them soaking in the devotional melodies. In one video Anushka was seen clapping alongside the rhythms of the kirtan while Virat sat silently in an almost meditative stature, enjoying the songs. In another video, both of them closed their eyes to feel the rhythmic chants of the spiritual melodies.

Ahead of the concert, the couple was spotted arriving at the Gateway of India before heading to the kirtan venue. The Mumbai event was part of Krishna Das’ India tour, which brings his distinctive approach to devotional music to audiences across the country.