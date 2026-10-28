Nita Ambani's elegant ivory saree at an IPO listing event had delicate embroidery expressing gratitude

When the Ambanis make a public appearance, they are sure to make some noise. Mukesh and Nita Ambani, along with Akash, Anant, Isha, Anand Piramal, Shloka and their grandkids attended Jio’s listing ceremony at the NSE (National Stock Exchange of India) in Mumbai today, October 28. Pictures and videos from the event showed Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani delivering speeches, and Nita and Mukesh Ambani lighting the ceremonial diya.

This time too we couldn't miss taking a moment off to witness what Nita Ambani wore for the event.

Nita Ambani stunned in an ivory and blue saree

For the event, Nita Ambani chose an ivory saree with elegant, delicate blue detailing, with ‘Jio aapne banaya (You made Jio)’ embroidered on the pallu, expressing gratitude to everyone who subscribed to and became a part of the mobile networking journey.