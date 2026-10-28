Nita Ambani's elegant ivory saree at an IPO listing event had delicate embroidery expressing gratitude

When the Ambanis make a public appearance, they are sure to make some noise. Mukesh and Nita Ambani, along with Akash, Anant, Isha, Anand Piramal, Shloka and their grandkids attended Jio’s listing ceremony at the NSE (National Stock Exchange of India) in Mumbai today, October 28. Pictures and videos from the event showed Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani delivering speeches, and Nita and Mukesh Ambani lighting the ceremonial diya.
This time too we couldn't miss taking a moment off to witness what Nita Ambani wore for the event.
For the event, Nita Ambani chose an ivory saree with elegant, delicate blue detailing, with ‘Jio aapne banaya (You made Jio)’ embroidered on the pallu, expressing gratitude to everyone who subscribed to and became a part of the mobile networking journey.
She styled the saree with a matching ivory silk half-length sleeved blouse, with a scoop neckline which was decked with traditional patterns.
She accessorised her look with a statement pearl necklace, chandbali earrings, kadhas, and rings. She completed the look with an open hair, darkened brows, a glossy pink lip tint, kohl-lined eyes and a little bindi.
For the event, Isha Ambani opted for a vibrant red cotton suit set. Featuring a V-neck, with faux-button detailing at the front, full-length sleeves, slits at the sides and front, and a tailored silhouette. She styled the ensemble with matching flared pants and a dupatta. She completed her look with a pair of matching bright red pumps.
For the accessories, Isha was seen sporting statement diamond jewels from her personal collection, including a pair of diamond-studded earrings and a diamond-encrusted bracelet.
While Shloka Mehta was also seen at the Jio event with Akash Ambani and their daughter, Radhika didn't attend the event. Shloka picked a full-sleeved chikankari anarkali suit set with delicate embroidery. A matching dupatta and flared pants rounded off her look. To complete her look she chose diamond earrings, a silver bracelet watch, gold kadhas, and rings.
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