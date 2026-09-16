Radhika Merchant's pink Manish Malhotra ensemble can inspire your festive wardrobe

Radhika Merchant recently served festive fashion goals with a Kanjeevaram silk saree by Manish Malhotra at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia. What strikes the eye first is the vivid fuchsia pink shade. Next is the gold. It was specially designed to suit her Bharatanatyam dance recital. It was not the usual six-yard saree but a pre-stitched design that opened up well during her dance movements.
Radhika Merchant wore the sari in the traditional Gujarati seedha pallu style, draping the sari on her front for the dance. The sari was made of handwoven Kanjeevaram silk and had a dark pink hue. Gold zari was used to weave the sari, and golden motifs were used throughout the body of the sari. The pallu was unique with its wide and intricately embroidered borders. Paisley and flower designs were further decorated with marodi embroidery in an antique gold zardozi style, complementing the traditional zari border design.
The matched short-sleeved blouse also maintained the same narrative of gold and pink. Gold embroidery dominated most of the visible area, with intricate embroidery adorning the neckline and horizontal embroidery on the sleeves. The form-fitting blouse also made for a smooth connection from the bodice to the pallu.
The jewellery worn by Radhika Merchant was equally intricate as the sari. It included a heavy kundan neckpiece made up of layers of gold with stones. It also had pear-shaped green emeralds hanging at its bottom. The earrings, mathapatti and maang tikka complemented the overall look.
The golden-hued kamarbandh cinched her waist with yet another piece of intricate jewellery in the outfit. Two rings on each hand finished off the jewellery collection. The green accents brought an entirely new element of green against the existing shades of pink and gold in the jewellery.
Radhika Merchant completed the look by tying a bun with floral decorations on top. Her hair was done by Flavien Heldt, and the makeup was done by Loveleen Bhandari. She wore winged eyeliner along with blushed cheeks and a small red bindi. The result was a look where every detail had a purpose.
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