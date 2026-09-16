Radhika Merchant's pink Manish Malhotra ensemble can inspire your festive wardrobe

Radhika Merchant recently served festive fashion goals with a Kanjeevaram silk saree by Manish Malhotra at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia. What strikes the eye first is the vivid fuchsia pink shade. Next is the gold. It was specially designed to suit her Bharatanatyam dance recital. It was not the usual six-yard saree but a pre-stitched design that opened up well during her dance movements.

Radhika Merchant’s Kanjeevaram Sari was shining on the stage during her dance performance

Radhika Merchant wore the sari in the traditional Gujarati seedha pallu style, draping the sari on her front for the dance. The sari was made of handwoven Kanjeevaram silk and had a dark pink hue. Gold zari was used to weave the sari, and golden motifs were used throughout the body of the sari. The pallu was unique with its wide and intricately embroidered borders. Paisley and flower designs were further decorated with marodi embroidery in an antique gold zardozi style, complementing the traditional zari border design.