Delhi Metro to run till midnight for Diljit Dosanjh’s JLN stadium concert

To facilitate the movement of spectators attending the Aura India Tour 2026 concert by Diljit Dosanjh at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to extend Metro train services till Friday midnight, an official said.

Delhi Metro extends timings for Diljit Dosanjh concert

The Delhi Metro has made special operational arrangements, including the extension of Metro train services beyond normal operating hours, on all Metro Lines - except the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro, Gurugram, said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communication, DMRC, in a statement on Thursday.

The DMRC has planned to extend Metro train services on all Lines (except the Airport Express Line) up to 12 midnight on the day of the concert, which is likely to attract over 70,000 spectators, said the statement.

Additional train trips will be operated across the network to facilitate the smooth dispersal of spectators after the event. Standby trains will also be kept ready for deployment, if required, to cater to any unforeseen surge in passenger traffic, it said.

In addition, the timings for QR ticket purchase on the DMRC mobile App (Delhi Metro Sarthi) shall also be increased by an hour owing to extended service timings on the day, it said.

To ensure smooth entry and dispersal of spectators, DMRC has made special arrangements at JLN Stadium Metro Station and other important interchange stations. Additional DMRC staff, customer service personnel and Customer Facilitation Agents (CFAs) shall be deployed to guide commuters and regulate passenger movement, the Delhi Metro said.