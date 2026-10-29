Modern Family actress Ariel Winter fled from Los Angeles after 20 years for this reason

Ariel Winter finds herself taking it easy living in Tennessee after having spent much of her life in Los Angeles. Ariel, who plays Claire Dunphy in Modern Family, says that she desired a change of environment where she would get privacy and also see the difference in seasons and snow. She did not have an easy time leaving Los Angeles because most of her family is there.
Ariel Winter told Page Six while discussing Season 2 of The Sisters Grimm, “I would prefer to not live in LA. I don’t really love LA, but I have all of my people there, which I think is what makes it really tough to leave.” The actress was raised in Southern California but had ambitions to escape from the city’s bustling environment. In May 2022, she bought a house in College Grove, Tennessee, which is close to Nashville, for $2.9 million. Ever since then, she has spent her time in Tennessee and Los Angeles.
“I grew up in LA and just really wanted a change of pace,” Ariel Winter, 28, said of the cross-country move. “LA is busy, and I was hoping to just get away a little and see what that change does for me. I wanted seasons and snow!”
Privacy was yet another factor in her choice. She said, “I also wanted to get away from paparazzi, and just live a normal life, and it gave me that!” Ariel enjoys the peace in Tennessee, but she does miss her family and friends being around.
“All my family, my friends, everyone’s [in LA]. I think that is what I love so much about LA – just that, not LA [itself].” “It’s just so peaceful and calm, and normal in a way that LA isn’t,” she said of Nashville. “I really would prefer to live there, probably. I don’t have my people there so much. I have some people, but my family’s not there, and that’s tough.”
On coming back to Los Angeles, Ariel Winter hangs out a lot with her longtime buddy Nolan Gould, who was also her co-star in Modern Family. They both live together when she comes back to Los Angeles.