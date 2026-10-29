Modern Family actress Ariel Winter fled from Los Angeles after 20 years for this reason

Ariel Winter finds herself taking it easy living in Tennessee after having spent much of her life in Los Angeles. Ariel, who plays Claire Dunphy in Modern Family, says that she desired a change of environment where she would get privacy and also see the difference in seasons and snow. She did not have an easy time leaving Los Angeles because most of her family is there.

Ariel Winter explains her move and life away from Hollywood

Ariel Winter told Page Six while discussing Season 2 of The Sisters Grimm, “I would prefer to not live in LA. I don’t really love LA, but I have all of my people there, which I think is what makes it really tough to leave.” The actress was raised in Southern California but had ambitions to escape from the city’s bustling environment. In May 2022, she bought a house in College Grove, Tennessee, which is close to Nashville, for $2.9 million. Ever since then, she has spent her time in Tennessee and Los Angeles.