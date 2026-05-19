Ariel Winter confirms she is living with Modern Family co-star after breakup

Speaking about the living situation, Ariel Winter said, “It's funny because I spend more time out here now and I rent a house with Nolan. People ask me about a Modern Family reboot, but Nolan and I are real roommates now. It's like we're having our own little Modern Family reboot, but it's just the two of us living together. So I see him every day."

Ariel Winter also gave out some information regarding their daily schedule. She said that the two of them spent most of their evenings watching reality TV shows like, Temptation Island. They have also talked about posting some of the scenes from their room-mating days on the Internet since they think their fans will love it.