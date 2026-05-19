Ariel Winter confirms she is living with Modern Family co-star after breakup

Actress Ariel Winter has announced that she is presently living with ex- Modern Family star and close friend Nolan Gould following the recent end of her long-term relationship with Luke Benward. Ariel has now moved into a home with Nolan in Los Angeles, after spending several months together in Nashville with Luke Benward.
The actress who is famous for her role as Alex Dunphy in Modern Family revealed details about the unusual experience of having a roommate in one of her recent engagements. Nolan Gould portrayed the younger brother of the character, Luke Dunphy, in the popular sitcom.
Speaking about the living situation, Ariel Winter said, “It's funny because I spend more time out here now and I rent a house with Nolan. People ask me about a Modern Family reboot, but Nolan and I are real roommates now. It's like we're having our own little Modern Family reboot, but it's just the two of us living together. So I see him every day."
Ariel Winter also gave out some information regarding their daily schedule. She said that the two of them spent most of their evenings watching reality TV shows like, Temptation Island. They have also talked about posting some of the scenes from their room-mating days on the Internet since they think their fans will love it.
She also said, “I'm not gonna lie, when we sit there at night and we watch, like, Temptation Island together, it's pretty hilarious. We have thought about [sharing] it. We're just like, ‘People would find this really funny.’”
Another aspect that Ariel Winter mentioned was the fact that the Modern Family cast members maintained a strong bond long after the show was completed. In fact, she once described them as ‘like a real family.’
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