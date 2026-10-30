Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau spends night in Kyiv metro station amid Russian air raid threat

Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau had an unexpected and unsettling experience during his visit to Ukraine. On Wednesday night when the sky turned bright, the actor knew it was time for him to take shelter soon. He spent a whole night inside a metro station in Kyiv as air raid warnings rang out following Russian missile and drone strike threats.

Why Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau spent a night sheltering in a Kyiv metro station

The actor experienced first-hand terror during his recent visit to Kyiv. As per reports, he spent a night in a metro station alongside local residents following a possible Russian missile and drone attack threat. Nikolaj later shared the experience on his Instagram stories, describing it as a "pretty rough night". Sharing a glimpse of his time at the station, he also pointed out the difference between his experience and that of Ukrainians who have been living through the war.