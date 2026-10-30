Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau spends night in Kyiv metro station amid Russian air raid threat

Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau had an unexpected and unsettling experience during his visit to Ukraine. On Wednesday night when the sky turned bright, the actor knew it was time for him to take shelter soon. He spent a whole night inside a metro station in Kyiv as air raid warnings rang out following Russian missile and drone strike threats.
The actor experienced first-hand terror during his recent visit to Kyiv. As per reports, he spent a night in a metro station alongside local residents following a possible Russian missile and drone attack threat. Nikolaj later shared the experience on his Instagram stories, describing it as a "pretty rough night". Sharing a glimpse of his time at the station, he also pointed out the difference between his experience and that of Ukrainians who have been living through the war.
Sharing a picture taken by the media, he wrote, “Spent a night at the Kyiv metro. Pretty rough night.” Emphasising on how difficult the situation might just be for the civilians who have been facing this continuous terror he wrote, “I get to do it one night and tell the tale but there are thousands of Ukrainians it’s a necessity to be safe during the shelling. He also added, “We need to keep helping the civilians and uphold the rules we all agree on @undp.”
Photographs from the metro station showed the actor resting on a cot in a blue UNDP hoodie, khaki cargo pants and black sneakers. Carrying a green backpack and a black bag with his supplies, he was seen alongside other residents who had taken refuge on the station's platforms.
Nikolaj was in Kyiv, Ukraine, in his capacity as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). He wanted to tell the story of this terror-driven nation and bring the common people’s struggles to the world’s lens. His visit was aimed at raising awareness and shed light on the humanitarian challenges faced by Ukrainian civilians. He has served as a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador since 2016.
The Russia-Ukraine war is still ongoing and Kyiv continues to face the threat of Russian missile and drone attacks. Civilians’ basic needs and rights have been in question due to the war. Millions of people have already experienced disruptions to electricity, heating and water supplies. As per reports, humanitarian organisations have launched several winter response plans for assisting in issues including heating, shelter repairs, healthcare, food and financial support.