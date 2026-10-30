Ian McKellen pays tribute to Patrick Stewart, reflects on his Final Avengers: Doomsday role

Actor Ian McKellen has paid tribute to his longtime friend and co-star Patrick Stewart following the latter’s death at the age of 86. In an emotional Instagram post shared on October 29, 2026, McKellen remembered their friendship, which began more than five decades ago, and referred to Stewart’s upcoming appearance in Avengers: Doomsday as his farewell performance.

Ian McKellen on Patrick Stewart’s final Avengers: Doomsday role

McKellen recalled first meeting Stewart when both were young actors working with the Royal Shakespeare Company. He also remembered advising Stewart against accepting the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, questioning whether the move to Hollywood would take him away from his established stage career.

However, Stewart accepted the opportunity and went on to become internationally recognised for his portrayal of Picard. McKellen acknowledged the decision in his tribute, writing, “Well, he took the risk and thank goodness for us all that he did.”

McKellen described Stewart as someone who wore his heart on his sleeve and was a person others could rely on. He ended his tribute by referring to the actor’s final appearance in the upcoming Marvel film, writing, “His farewell performance in 'Avengers: Doomsday' is yet to be seen.”