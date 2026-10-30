Ian McKellen pays tribute to Patrick Stewart, reflects on his Final Avengers: Doomsday role

Actor Ian McKellen has paid tribute to his longtime friend and co-star Patrick Stewart following the latter’s death at the age of 86. In an emotional Instagram post shared on October 29, 2026, McKellen remembered their friendship, which began more than five decades ago, and referred to Stewart’s upcoming appearance in Avengers: Doomsday as his farewell performance.
McKellen recalled first meeting Stewart when both were young actors working with the Royal Shakespeare Company. He also remembered advising Stewart against accepting the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, questioning whether the move to Hollywood would take him away from his established stage career.
However, Stewart accepted the opportunity and went on to become internationally recognised for his portrayal of Picard. McKellen acknowledged the decision in his tribute, writing, “Well, he took the risk and thank goodness for us all that he did.”
McKellen described Stewart as someone who wore his heart on his sleeve and was a person others could rely on. He ended his tribute by referring to the actor’s final appearance in the upcoming Marvel film, writing, “His farewell performance in 'Avengers: Doomsday' is yet to be seen.”
The post has drawn attention to Stewart’s appearance in the film, which will be released posthumously following his death on October 28.
Stewart is set to reprise his role as Professor Charles Xavier in Avengers: Doomsday. He first portrayed the character in the 2000 film X-Men and subsequently appeared in several instalments of the franchise. McKellen is also returning as Magneto, bringing the two actors together again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The film’s January 2026 teaser featured Professor X and Magneto reunited over a chess game. James Marsden also appears as Cyclops in the preview.
Marvel Studios confirmed Stewart’s involvement in the film and paid tribute toThe studio president, Kevin Feige, commented on the actor after news of his passing.embered working with him on the original X-Men film, describing him as a talented performer and a generous collaborator.
Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18, 2026. Stewart’s appearance as Professor X will mark his final film performance.