Shweta recalls being upset over low fertility: I wanted the choice of motherhood to be mine

Bollywood actress Shweta has opened up about the emotional impact of discovering that her fertility levels were low, saying she was upset because she wanted the freedom to decide whether or not to have children on her own terms, rather than having that choice taken away from her.

Shweta on low fertility and motherhood choice on Soha Ali Khan podcast

Shweta was a guest at Soha Ali Khan’s podcast All About Her. The episode explores how younger generations are rethinking marriage, parenthood, and relationships amid changing social and economic realities.

Reflecting on her own journey, Shweta shared how her understanding of motherhood evolved, from always imagining herself having children to questioning whether it was the right choice for her.

Speaking about the realities of motherhood and the responsibilities often placed on women, she said in the podcast: “First of all, I think once you become a mother, you become a superhuman because I have seen my friends, my own sister-in-law, and we live together. It's easy. It's the exact opposite of that.”

“And again, I don't know how the generations before us did it, but now that I'm seeing it again, I'm like, and in fact, my friends also, they're like, nobody spoke to us about this. That this is also what happens. And the list is long. So hats off to all the mothers because I think it takes a lot of courage and strength and sacrifice and it's very tough.”

Shweta also opens up about the moment she discovered that her fertility levels were low, recalling how the news affected her because she wanted the freedom to make the decision about having children on her own terms.