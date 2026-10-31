Diljit Dosanjh hits back at CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke over ‘Satluj’ jibes: Don’t teach Punjabis how to fight

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh hit back during his Aura India Tour concert in New Delhi on Friday, addressing the backlash over his earlier “I’m an artist, bro” remark.

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke responds to Diljit Dosanjh with an emotional note

In a befitting reply, he responded to those who allegedly mocked his film 'Satluj' during the CJP protests in Delhi a few months ago, for him choosing to not getting involved in politics and not supporting CJP's protest.

Performing in Delhi on the opening day of his India tour, Diljit addressed the controversy surrounding his decision to stay away from the student protests earlier this year.

His remarks had drawn criticism from members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), including its leader Abhijeet Dipke, who had questioned his stance, particularly in the context of his association with politically charged projects such as 'Satluj', based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Addressing the audience, Diljit said, “I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. But don't teach Punjabis how to fight.”

He then addressed the alleged mocking of his film on stage, saying, “The film you are making fun of on stage, Jaswant Singh Khalra's film, we fought for that film for a long time. I love all of you. If someone hates us, it's okay. But I love all of you.”