Mom star Jaime Pressly escorted from California hotel after alleged disturbance

Jaime Pressly, of My Name is Earl fame, was reportedly asked to leave a top five-star hotel she was staying at, after she 'caused a stir' and 'appeared to be under the influence'. According to media reports, the 49-year-old actress, was at the Signia by Hilton San Jose last Thursday where she was allegedly seen 'talking loudly on her phone' while 'dropping F-bombs and drinking alcohol' at the bar in the hotel's lobby.
The media outlet also reports that an onlooker complained to the hotel staff about Jaime's behaviour and that two security guards came over to investigate the situation.
Witnesses claim that the mother-of-three, who made headlines in May after she joined OnlyFans, 'initially ignored' the security guards and even allegedly held up her finger to them as she continued talking on the phone.
Jaime then allegedly approached a nearby woman and 'touched her arm' as she 'complained' about the security guards, before one of the guards intervened and told her, 'we're done'.
After taking a cigarette break outside, the actress allegedly returned to the bar for another drink before the security eventually escorted her away.
However, a different source tells the outlet that Jaime 'left on her own'.
Following the incident, Jaime canceled a scheduled appearance at GalaxyCon San Jose.
The incident comes just a few months after the Emmy-winning actress recently joined the adult subscription site OnlyFans.
"If you've ever wondered what I'm really like when the script ends, come closer," she teased in May, adding that she planned to provide subscribers with "spicy and wild" content.
"This is another way for me to connect directly with my audience, on my own terms, with creativity and intention," Pressly told a magazine in a statement.
"I've loved meeting fans at various Comic Cons, and the excitement of having those real face to face moments made me want to seek options like OnlyFans."