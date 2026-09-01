Mom star Jaime Pressly escorted from California hotel after alleged disturbance

Jaime Pressly, of My Name is Earl fame, was reportedly asked to leave a top five-star hotel she was staying at, after she 'caused a stir' and 'appeared to be under the influence'. According to media reports, the 49-year-old actress, was at the Signia by Hilton San Jose last Thursday where she was allegedly seen 'talking loudly on her phone' while 'dropping F-bombs and drinking alcohol' at the bar in the hotel's lobby.

What else do we know about Jaime Pressly leaving the hotel

The media outlet also reports that an onlooker complained to the hotel staff about Jaime's behaviour and that two security guards came over to investigate the situation.

Witnesses claim that the mother-of-three, who made headlines in May after she joined OnlyFans, 'initially ignored' the security guards and even allegedly held up her finger to them as she continued talking on the phone.