Cher vs. Marieangela King-Allman: Legal battle escalates over Elijah Blue Allman’s guardianship

Pop icon Cher is locked in a court battle with her daughter-in-law, Marieangela King-Allman, over the control of her son Elijah Blue Allman’s guardianship.
On August 28, the 80-year-old singer filed a supplemental court brief in Los Angeles opposing King-Allman's petition to be appointed as guardian. In the filing, Cher claimed her daughter-in-law is unfit for the role, alleging that she is re-entering the situation strictly for financial gain and notoriety.
According to the court documents obtained by People, “The New Hampshire State Hospital, and the rest of the family remain adamantly opposed to Mrs. King-Allman serving given her estrangement from Elijah as evidenced by the previously pending divorce, her refusal and failure to assist Elijah and Kayti Pease while he was struggling before he was arrested in New Hampshire, and/or because the family believes that she is inserting herself back into the picture on a quest for money and/or a bit of fame.”
Elijah Blue is being held in custody at a psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire. He is awaiting multiple criminal charges in two cases.
The couple got married in 2013, and eight year later Marieangela filed for divorce, but it was dismissed in 2024. She tried again in 2025, but it was dismissed again this year.
On July7, The New Hampshire State Hospital initiated a guardianship for Elijah Blue, according to the pop star’s filing, and she wanted her half-brothers ChazBono and Devon Allman to fill the position.
According to the filing, a dispute remains over who should be appointed to the role, with a hearing originally set for September 1 to determine whether Marieangela can or should serve. However, after she failed to appear for the proceeding, the judge officially rescheduled the court date to December 1.
“Whether Mr. Allman ultimately chooses to be in a relationship with Mrs. King-Allman is a choice he will hopefully be able to make independently, but given her behavior and indifference to his health and living situation over the prior year, she, in no way, should ever be considered as a viable candidate to serve as a court-appointed fiduciary,” the filing claimed.
In Marieangela’s August filing, she claimed that Elijah Blue was estranged from his family, and they “repeatedly” attempted to create a guardianship.
“I strongly believe that Elijah needs a robust, long-term treatment plan to deal with these issues, and appointment of conservator, selected by his mother, from whom he has been estranged for years, wherein her removing his autonomy against his wishes, would demoralize him, thereby jeopardizing his recovery,” she wrote.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.