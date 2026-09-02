Cher vs. Marieangela King-Allman: Legal battle escalates over Elijah Blue Allman’s guardianship

Pop icon Cher is locked in a court battle with her daughter-in-law, Marieangela King-Allman, over the control of her son Elijah Blue Allman’s guardianship.

On August 28, the 80-year-old singer filed a supplemental court brief in Los Angeles opposing King-Allman's petition to be appointed as guardian. In the filing, Cher claimed her daughter-in-law is unfit for the role, alleging that she is re-entering the situation strictly for financial gain and notoriety.

What the reports say about the court battle between Cher and her daughter-in-law Marieangela King-Allman?

According to the court documents obtained by People, “The New Hampshire State Hospital, and the rest of the family remain adamantly opposed to Mrs. King-Allman serving given her estrangement from Elijah as evidenced by the previously pending divorce, her refusal and failure to assist Elijah and Kayti Pease while he was struggling before he was arrested in New Hampshire, and/or because the family believes that she is inserting herself back into the picture on a quest for money and/or a bit of fame.”

Elijah Blue is being held in custody at a psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire. He is awaiting multiple criminal charges in two cases.