Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz vacation with Elton John amid ongoing Beckham family feud

Elton, 79, and Furnish, 63, were named Brooklyn’s godfathers by parents David and Victoria Beckham years ago. The timing hasn't gone unnoticed. While Brooklyn and Nicola were soaking up the French Riviera with Elton and his husband, David and Victoria Beckham were said to be vacationing separately in Spain with their other children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

A rift that has been festering in the public eye since the beginning of the year is highlighted by the optics. Brooklyn complained about his relationship with his parents on social media in January, implying that looks and image have occasionally trumped real family ties. Since then, he has conspicuously missed a number of Beckham family events, such as David Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony and Harper's birthday party.

Although tensions between Nicola and Victoria in particular seem to be unsolved, Elton has apparently attempted to mediate disputes between the two factions in the past.