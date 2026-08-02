WNBA star Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle Griner to get a divorce

WNBA player Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner are heading for divorce after eight years of marriage. The Connecticut Sun star has reportedly filed for divorced in Fulton County on Thursday, July 30, 2026.
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner have reportedly decided to end their marriage. The couple met during their student days at Baylor University. However, multiple reports claim that they have reached a point of no reconciliation and that their marriage is "irretrievably broken."
Brittney and Cherelle share a son, Bash Raymond Griner who is two years old. According to reports Brittney is asking the court for joint legal custody.
Cherelle is an attorney and was a major force in getting her wife released when she was arrested in Russia back in 2022 for allegedly carrying marijuana. She had been sentenced to nine years of prison and was wrongfully detained for 10 months.
Recently, Brittney had shared that she had written a letter to Cherelle, asking her to move on if she felt like it. "I was still at the detention centre when I wrote this one. It was a hard letter to write. It's just like that's a long time. It's already a long time for someone to do it in the states, but you can visit them occasionally. You could never visit me [in Russia]. I wanted her to promise me that she'd still be my friend, that she'd still write to me", she had said.
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner tied the knot in June 2018 and celebrated their eighth anniversary a few weeks ago. The two have not publicly addressed the reports of their divorce yet.