WNBA star Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle Griner to get a divorce

Recently, Brittney had shared that she had written a letter to Cherelle, asking her to move on if she felt like it. "I was still at the detention centre when I wrote this one. It was a hard letter to write. It's just like that's a long time. It's already a long time for someone to do it in the states, but you can visit them occasionally. You could never visit me [in Russia]. I wanted her to promise me that she'd still be my friend, that she'd still write to me", she had said.

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner tied the knot in June 2018 and celebrated their eighth anniversary a few weeks ago. The two have not publicly addressed the reports of their divorce yet.