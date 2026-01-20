Brooklyn Peltz Beckham severs ties with parents David and Victoria in explosive social media statement

The long-rumoured fracture in the Beckham dynasty is finally splintering, following a series of bombshell statements posted on social media by Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. In a move that has sent shockwaves through the celebrity world, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham declared he has no desire to reconcile with his parents, accusing them of a years-long campaign to sabotage his marriage.

The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham

Writing to his 16.3 million Instagram followers, the 25-year-old former model and would-be chef said he was "standing up for myself for the first time" after a lifetime of parental control. The allegations offer a rare, unvarnished look behind the polished facade of brand Beckham, as Brooklyn alleged that his parents have "endlessly tried to ruin" his relationship with American heiress Nicola Peltz Beckham.