Brooklyn Peltz Beckham severs ties with parents David and Victoria in explosive social media statement

The long-rumoured fracture in the Beckham dynasty is finally splintering, following a series of bombshell statements posted on social media by Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. In a move that has sent shockwaves through the celebrity world, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham declared he has no desire to reconcile with his parents, accusing them of a years-long campaign to sabotage his marriage.
Writing to his 16.3 million Instagram followers, the 25-year-old former model and would-be chef said he was "standing up for myself for the first time" after a lifetime of parental control. The allegations offer a rare, unvarnished look behind the polished facade of brand Beckham, as Brooklyn alleged that his parents have "endlessly tried to ruin" his relationship with American heiress Nicola Peltz Beckham.
The statement detailed a number of specific flashpoints that apparently led to the three-year estrangement. Brooklyn alleged that Victoria Beckham pulled out of making Nicola's wedding dress at the "eleventh hour", leaving her to find a Valentino gown at very short notice. He further astonishingly claimed his mother "hijacked" the couple’s first dance at their 2022 wedding. According to Brooklyn, when singer Marc Anthony called him to the stage for a scheduled romantic moment with his new wife, he found his mother waiting there instead, where she allegedly "danced very inappropriately" on him in front of guests.
Further claims seemed to insinuate a deeper-seated disrespect for his wife's family and his own mental health. Among the long list, Brooklyn said his father David would not see him on his 50th birthday unless Nicola was excluded. He also alleged the family afterwards refused to meet him at all as part of their visit to Los Angeles.
"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards," he said, explaining how the lifelong anxiety he suffered has now ended since he distanced himself from his parents. While David and Victoria have yet to respond, the fallout does threaten to permanently tarnish the family's carefully created public image of unity and devotion.